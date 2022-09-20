Nampa Christmas Tree (copy)

A crowd gathers in downtown Nampa in 2018 for the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The city is looking for a tree donation for this year's event.

 Idaho Press File Photo

The city of Nampa Parks and Forestry Division is looking for an official Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season.

Residents who are willing to donate a pine or spruce tree 40 feet tall or taller to be the downtown Nampa Christmas tree for 2022 are encouraged to call 208-468-5890 by Sept. 30

