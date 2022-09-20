A crowd gathers in downtown Nampa in 2018 for the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The city is looking for a tree donation for this year's event.
The city of Nampa Parks and Forestry Division is looking for an official Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season.
Residents who are willing to donate a pine or spruce tree 40 feet tall or taller to be the downtown Nampa Christmas tree for 2022 are encouraged to call 208-468-5890 by Sept. 30
The tree must be located within Nampa city limits with easy access to the main city roads. The tree must also be accessible from a roadway and without any overhead utility obstructions.
The tree will be removed and transported to the downtown Nampa area and decorated for the upcoming holiday season.
Mayor Debbie Kling will officially light the city Christmas tree during the annual lighting celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26. A brief history of the tree will also be presented.
This service is free of charge and includes the complete removal of the tree as well as the stump ground down to grade.
The city listed the following guidelines to follow when donating a tree:
• It should be at least 40 feet or taller
• It must be an evergreen, pine or spruce tree
• It must be close to a main city road for easy access for removal and transportation. The city asks for no backyard trees
• Trees will be reviewed by the city forester and a tree selected from the donation list. Donations will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 30
• Other factors such as shape and how full and straight the tree is might be considered
