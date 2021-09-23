NAMPA — Beginning Monday, the Nampa Library will adjust its hours to accommodate for staffing shortages, the spread of COVID-19 in the community, and hospitals operating under crisis standards of care.
The library will be open Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the library.
Library officials are encouraging people to make use of their online holds system. People can log into their accounts at nampalibrary.org/catalog to place holds. They will be notified that their item is available, and should call library staff at 208-468-5812 to tell them which day they plan to check out the item. Patrons can pick up their items at the pick-up window located on 3rd St. South, near the outdoor book return.
At this time, library officials have suspended room reservations and most in-person events and until further notice, but patrons can visit nampalibrary.org/calendar for details on virtual events and access to “take-home packet information,” the release said.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The change is a nearly 30% reduction in open hours, from 56 hours to 40. Prior to the change, the library has operated Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.