The Nampa Public Library began offering curbside pickup of holds during the pandemic and now, due to its popularity, it will open a permanent option to pick up holds at the window on Third Street South. The holds window will officially open at 11 a.m. Monday with Mayor Debbie Kling checking out the first item at the window, Nampa Public Library announced.
The holds pickup window is next to the outdoor book return with the following hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Patrons are asked to call 208-468-5812 before coming to the window for pickup.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer this new service to our patrons,” Nampa Library Director Claire Connley said in a statement. “It will be valuable to many in our community who make use of it.”The library is currently open for limited services, including computer access. Patrons are asked to schedule their computer lab session at nampalibrary.org/computerlab. Browsing is limited to 50 patrons at one time, with a time limit of 30 minutes.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Saturday
Eagle — The Sixth Annual Eagle Plein Air Festival kicks off 8 a.m. and features outdoor painting events all day Oct. 17–24. eaglepleinair.com. Finer Frames. finerframes.com.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave., Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho. preservationidaho.org/walking-tours.
Boise — Hoptober Freshtival, 1 p.m., Boise Brewing, 521 W. Broad St.
Nampa — Youth Painting, 11 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Boise — Helhest Helfest, 5 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road.
Boise — Creation In The Time of Change featuring artist grant recipients — Covid Cultural Commissioning Fund Preview Showcase, 6 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane. Also accessible online: morrisoncenter.com.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise, 6 p.m., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.
Boise — The Writing on the Wall, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise Incarceration Nations Network.
Garden City — Godfrey Paul, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Garden City — Young Dubliners— Since We All Missed St. Patties Day!, 8 p.m., Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St. Tickets are available at cttouringid.com.
Sunday
Nampa — Bob Ross Style Painting, 1 p.m., Senior Center, 207 Constitution Way.
Online — Self Care Sunday, 2 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch Library. Ada Community Libraries. adalib.org.