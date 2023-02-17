As Nampa residents age, their need for housing, transportation and access to health services changes.
Stakeholders and leaders in Nampa have identified those three areas as initial priorities for improvement as part of the city's participation in a new AARP program focused on livable cities, said Don Kostelec, a consultant with Vitruvian Planning, at a special Nampa City Council meeting Thursday morning.
In October, Nampa became the third large city in Idaho to join AARP’s Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, Kostelec said. Boise and Meridian are the other two cities, while Malad, Preston and Cascade are towns participating in the program. The designation represents a five-year commitment to developing projects that increase livability and applying for funding to accomplish them, he said.
The next step for city staff is to refine the priorities and create an action plan by the end of the year that outlines specific ideas within each of those priorities, Kostelec said.
The emphasis is for cities to “identify their own priorities and work toward them,” rather than AARP telling a community what to focus on, Kostelec said. And ideally, being part of the program will position the city better for receiving federal grant money for projects, he said.
Nampa staff and other community leaders shared many common themes in the initial discussions about what to prioritize, Kostelec said. As housing and transportation costs have risen, it has made it difficult for residents to afford enough to eat, he said. The transportation needs of a senior might include access to grocery stores, pharmacies and health care, Kostelec said.
Having more access to walking paths is both a way for residents to improve their physical and mental health, he said.
Being part of AARP’s program led Mayor Debbie Kling to suggest the revival of the city’s Healthy Impact Nampa initiative. The initiative’s subcommittees are transportation, housing, food insecurity and mental health, Kling said on Thursday.
“That particular initiative has kind of paused due to not having … a staff liaison (for) it, and then really needing to jump start it again” due to it tailing off during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kling said. “It will be a wonderful tool, I think, to take this forward.”
Meridian’s participation in AARP's program led to the commissioning of a study on its housing that was funded by AARP, Kostelec said. That report found an “alarming” lack of medium- and high-density housing in the city, and suggested changes to city code to make the city more livable, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
“I’m not saying that’s exactly what you (need to) do,” Kostelec said, “but I know AARP is then willing to gather the subject matter experts and others to come in and help you do a deeper dive on those types of things.”
When it comes time for the city to apply for grants, the hope is that participation in the program “looks better in a grant pursuit than if you’re competing with another similar community and they don’t have the same initiatives,” Kostelec said.
Kling said city staff are in the process of discussing and prioritizing potential projects. For example, building a computer lab at the senior center could be a worthwhile project that would enable seniors better access to health resources, Kling said.
“It isn’t that the city has the funds to fund things, necessarily, but we can convene and pull our nonprofits together to make a difference in our community to ensure it’s getting done,” Kling said, noting that the city is in the process of doing that with emergency preparedness plans.