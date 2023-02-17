Nampa survey (copy)

A Nampa resident relaxes near the corner of First Street and 13th Avenue South in downtown in this March 2022 file photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

As Nampa residents age, their need for housing, transportation and access to health services changes.

Stakeholders and leaders in Nampa have identified those three areas as initial priorities for improvement as part of the city's participation in a new AARP program focused on livable cities, said Don Kostelec, a consultant with Vitruvian Planning, at a special Nampa City Council meeting Thursday morning.

