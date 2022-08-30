Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — As one of the Treasure Valley’s rapidly growing population centers, Nampa is working to define how it will look going forward — especially its downtown. As part of the city’s process for developing a new 10-year strategic plan, a number of groups met Monday to try to shape that longterm vision.

Meeting participants discussed whether the vision statement for the area adequately represents their ideal downtown, and a significant portion of the meeting centered on discussing each group’s responsibility for implementing the vision.

