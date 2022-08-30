NAMPA — As one of the Treasure Valley’s rapidly growing population centers, Nampa is working to define how it will look going forward — especially its downtown. As part of the city’s process for developing a new 10-year strategic plan, a number of groups met Monday to try to shape that longterm vision.
Meeting participants discussed whether the vision statement for the area adequately represents their ideal downtown, and a significant portion of the meeting centered on discussing each group’s responsibility for implementing the vision.
Meeting participants included representatives from the Nampa City Council, Downtown Nampa Community Association, the city’s Business Improvement District, and the city’s planning and zoning commission.
“This is an unprecedented meeting,” said Krista Gaona-Cortez, who works with the city’s economic development department. “We’ve never had all of these commissions and the city council in the same room at one time.”
Looking to the futureDiane and Phil Kushlan of Kushlan Associates, a Treasure Valley firm that provides planning services for local governments and nonprofits, are guiding the city’s strategic planning process.
Diane Kushlan presented a vision statement for the Downtown Nampa Action Plan that was generated with input from meeting participants, which read, “Downtown Nampa: A family-friendly and attractive destination for dining, commerce, entertainment, history, recreation, and the arts.”
The main statement was followed by bullets that read, “a gathering place for enrichment and celebration that is readily connected to the entire city,” “a cherished place of history that is the soul of the City of Nampa,” and, “a future transportation hub and residential neighborhood.”
When she asked participants to vote on their phones and rate the statement on a scale of “a strike” to “a home run,” 73% of participants said “it’s in the ballpark,” 15% said it was “a bunt in the infield,” and only 12% said it was “a home run.”
Councilman Victor Rodriguez said he felt the statement was just a bunt, noting that in the past 30 years “nothing has changed,” except for some good businesses coming in. He also said there is a disconnect because the city is not the only authority that manages what happens downtown.
“But I’m thinking if we have more meetings like we’re having today, the same vision would result in a positive issue or result,” he said.
Diane Kushlan also presented some suggestions for improving the downtown based on feedback she and Phil Kushlan had received, including increasing housing downtown, accessibility for non-motorized forms of travel, restoring historic buildings, such as the Pix theater, and celebrating the heritage they represent, and improving funding for the city’s main street program.
When asked to rate the suggestions on the same baseball scale, 52% of respondents said they were, “in the ballpark,” 29% said “a bunt to the infield,” and 19% said they were “a home run.” No participant volunteered to discuss their choice with the group.
Downtown entities respond
Honey Goodman, a manager for the nonprofit Downtown Nampa Community Association, presented some proposed changes to the vision statement from the association as well as the Business Improvement District, so that it read, “Downtown Nampa: A vibrant and attractive destination for dining, shopping, entertaining, business, history, and the arts. A gathering place for our community that celebrates our heritage and builds for the future.”
One change to the statement was taking out wording “family-friendly” because it means many things to different people, and can be politically charged, Goodman said.
Matthew Lind, board president of Nampa’s Business Improvement District, pointed to Caldwell’s Indian Creek Plaza as a prime example of why not to include the words “family-friendly.”
The area is thought of as family-friendly, yet there are still opportunities to buy alcohol there, he said.
The word “recreation” was also taken out because they did not feel it applied to the downtown area, Goodman said. Similarly, the group would remove the “future transportation hub” bullet.
“Because Nampa is so sprawled out, we cannot see how a transportation hub will fit into Downtown Nampa,” Goodman’s slide read.
The association also commented on edits to each section of the proposed improvements to downtown, adjusting wording to reflect their role, or lack thereof, in such improvements. For example, the association would support city efforts to increase housing in downtown, but the association would not play a large role in achieving that goal, Goodman said.
Taking action
Meeting participants and facilitators seemed to agree that despite the overlapping entities that oversee and guide happenings downtown, the Downtown Nampa Association should be the entity that champions the downtown vision.
“Having too many chiefs doesn’t work,” said Nampa City Councilman Dale Reynolds. “So I think letting the DNCA run with it, and then tell us what you need from the city. And if somebody doesn’t try something, it’ll never happen.”
Diane Kushlan said it will take all entities working together to make the vision a reality.
“You are the point group,” she said to the association representatives, “but you certainly can’t meet your objectives without the support and coordination and communication of all of those other groups.”
Marie Baker, an executive board member of the downtown association, agreed.
“The DNCA … can be the caster and champion, but it’s certainly going to take every organization in this room to make that happen,” Baker said.