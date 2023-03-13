Polls open Tuesday for voters in Kuna and Nampa to vote on proposed school bonds.
Voting hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. in both Ada and Canyon counties.
In Kuna, voters will consider a $111.4 million bond that would include funding for building out Swan Falls to serve as a second high school, adding classrooms and renovating Kuna Middle School, and building a new elementary school, as previously reported.
The new and improved buildings would help alleviate overcrowding and provide space to grow into going forward, according to the district's bond information page.
In Nampa, voters will consider a $210.2 million bond that if passed would direct funding to rebuilding Nampa High School and Centennial Elementary School, as previously reported. The funding would also allow for the construction of a new career and technical education center, a new auditorium for Skyview High School, as well as stadium and gym improvements across the district, according to the school’s dedicated bond information page.
The Nampa School District has not bonded since 2007, as previously reported. District officials have cited the current need for improvements, including the condition of facilities, the lack of some facilities, and the quality of students’ learning environments.
Early voting took place in both Ada and Canyon counties between Feb. 27 and Mar. 10.
Absentee voters in Ada County must return ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday for their vote to be counted, either to the elections office or an elections drop box. The three drop boxes in use for this election are located at Kuna City Hall (751 W. 4th St., Kuna), Meridian City Hall (33 E. Broadway Ave., Meridian), or the Ada County Elections Office (400 N. Benjamin Ln, Ste. 100, Boise).
Absentee voters in Canyon County must also return ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday; ballots that have yet to be mailed can be brought to the Canyon County elections office located at 1102 East Chicago Street, Caldwell.
Voter-passed bonds are the only mechanism school districts have to fund capital improvement and construction projects, and must receive a 66% supermajority of the vote to pass. As Idaho code currently stands, cities are not allowed to collect impact fees for schools, as previously reported.
