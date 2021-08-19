We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Water from the irrigation system at Miller Farms in Nampa is used to water the plants on July 27, 2017.
NAMPA — After announcing last week that its irrigation season will end Sept. 7, the city of Nampa announced Thursday that now the season will be "extended as long as possible."
Shut-off dates depend on weather and the city is evaluating the available shortage weekly. Nampa is working with Pioneer Irrigation to extend the season potentially beyond Sept. 7.
The lack of snow last winter and drought conditions have caused the shorter irrigation season. Now, the city is trying to extend the water supply as long as possible, which is why the shut-off date could change.
The Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District and the Boise-Kuna Irrigation District are scheduled to end their seasons Sept. 15.