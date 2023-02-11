Nampa City Council members voted to increase irrigation rates and hook-up fees for the upcoming irrigation season during its Monday meeting.
Both fees will increase by 19.98% beginning March 1 and will help the city tackle its maintenance needs for the system, according to a press release from the city.
Customers pay a flat fee for irrigation based on their lot size, the release said. The increase to the irrigation fee amounts to an average $30 per year for residential customers, the release said. The increase applies to commercial properties that use irrigation water as well, the release said.
Irrigation season typically runs from mid-April to late September, depending on water availability.
The city of Nampa manages 516 miles of irrigation pipe, 24% of which was constructed in the 1970s and ‘80s, according to the release. About 20% of that, or 107 miles, is believed to have reached the end of its useful life, according to the release.
In a January workshop discussing the proposed rate changes, a color-coded map of the irrigation pipes indicated when different areas of the system were constructed. The oldest pipes are located toward the center of the city, while newer pipes were added as the city expanded.
The city has a goal to replace five miles of irrigation pipe each year, but has only replaced 0.88 miles in the previous three fiscal years, the release said. Between 2016-2021, 102 line breaks occurred, and 23 occurred in 2022, the release said.
Emergency repairs cost significantly more than planned repairs, the release said.
The Board of Appraisers recommended the increase based on the Producer Price Index (PPI-West), the release said.
Last year, Nampa became the first city in Idaho to implement a utility impact fee for irrigation, water, and wastewater from new development in the city.