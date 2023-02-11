Irrigation

Water from the irrigation system at Miller Farms in Nampa is used to water the plants on July 27, 2017.

 File photo

Nampa City Council members voted to increase irrigation rates and hook-up fees for the upcoming irrigation season during its Monday meeting.

Both fees will increase by 19.98% beginning March 1 and will help the city tackle its maintenance needs for the system, according to a press release from the city.

