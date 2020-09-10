The community is invited to join the Nampa fire and police departments at 8 a.m. Friday for the annual Patriot Day ceremony, which is held to honor and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their community on Sept. 11, 2001.
The remembrance event will occur at Fire Station No. 1, at the corner of First Street South and 10th Avenue South. The event will also be livestreamed through the Nampa Police Department’s Facebook page. The ceremony is expected to last about 15 minutes. Those attending in person are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early, practice physical distancing and wear face coverings.
Nampa Fire Capt. Frank Beauvais will emcee the event, and Nampa firefighter and paramedic Matt Smith will be the bell ringer. The invocation and closing prayer will be given by Nampa Police Chaplain Andy Satta.
Taps will be played during the raising of the flag by Larré Robertson, a member of Bugles Across America. This year the flag will be presented by Nampa Fire and Police Honor Guards, followed by Amazing Grace on the bagpipes. The ceremony includes the Ringing of the Last Alarm, a tradition in fire departments when there’s a line of duty death.
“Although our communities and this great country are in the middle of difficult trials and uncertainty, we vowed to 'Never Forget,' and that includes even during a pandemic," Nampa Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter said a statement. "We invite the community to join us virtually or in person as we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country and show our appreciation for those who continue serving as everyday heroes to protect our freedoms and way of life.”
Friday
Mission43 announced it will hold its annual 9/11 Miles of Remembrance race virtually, honoring the relevance of the day — and the people who served that day and continue to serve.
Mission43 encourages everyone to be together in spirit on Sept. 11 by going for a walk, run or hike of any distance at any time of day. Participation in the event is free. More information and registration is at mission43.org/m43-events/.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Caldwell — A Groovy Night in the Vineyard, 6 p.m., Ste. Chapelle Winery & Tasting Room, 19348 Lowell Road.
Online — Un-Bookclub with Jackie and mystery guest, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books Instagram.
Nampa — Boise Saddle and Jump Club, Idaho Horse Park, 16100 Equine Drive. More information at fordidahocenter.com.
Nampa — Western States Stock Horse, Idaho Horse Park, 16100 Equine Drive. More information at fordidahocenter.com.