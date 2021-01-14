NAMPA — The Idaho Transportation Department will close several Interstate 84 ramps overnight this weekend, beginning Friday.
The transportation department will use the closures to install overhead sign structures above the ramps.
Here's what you can expect for closures this weekend and into next week:
- 10 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday: Eastbound off ramp at Northside Boulevard, exit 35, will be closed. Motorists must exit at Franklin Boulevard, exit 36 and travel westbound I-84 to exit at Northside Boulevard.
- 10 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday: Eastbound off-ramp at Franklin Boulevard, exit 36, will be closed. Motorists must exit at Garrity/Idaho Center Boulevard, exit 38, and travel westbound I-84 to exit at Franklin Boulevard.
- 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday: Westbound on-ramp at Northside Boulevard, exit 35, will be closed. Motorists must travel from Northside Boulevard to Karcher Road and enter westbound I-84 at Karcher/Midland Boulevard.
The 84 corridor construction is in the final phase, according to ITD. Major work remains to rebuild the Northside Boulevard interchange into a single-point urban interchange. More construction work in Nampa is anticipated to be complete this spring.
Other construction projects are going forward in the western part of Canyon County, with the reconstruction of the Middleton Road and Ustick Road overpasses. The transportation department will add a third lane in each direction between the Karcher/Midland interchange and Franklin Road in Caldwell.
According to the department press release, its vision for the 84 Corridor includes constructing additional lanes and interchange improvements in Canyon County. The work began in 2019 and is primarily funded through bonds and a federal grant, which included local and state matching funds. The investment in the corridor will promote safety, address congestion and benefit the regional economy for years to come, the department said.