The Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa was recently designated as a Level II stroke center by Idaho’s Time Sensitive Emergency Statewide Council.

The hospital is the only one in Canyon County designated by the state in three key categories: stroke, trauma and chest pain, according to a press release.

