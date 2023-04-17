The Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa was recently designated as a Level II stroke center by Idaho’s Time Sensitive Emergency Statewide Council.
The hospital is the only one in Canyon County designated by the state in three key categories: stroke, trauma and chest pain, according to a press release.
The designation is an upgrade in the hospital’s level of stroke care capabilities from the last time the statewide council conducted its survey; it received a Level III stroke facility designation in 2019. The new level is representative of more advanced stroke care provided by the hospital.
The three main changes that led to the improved designation were the addition of a neurologist on staff, adding seven-day-a-week physical, occupational and speech therapists, and the ability to offer continued care for thrombolytics — which are clot-busted drugs, according to Saint Alphonsus spokesperson Mark Snider.
“This close-to-home care is better for patients and their families,” the Nampa hospital’s President, Travis Leach, said in a statement of the addition of a neurologist. “As part of the larger Saint Alphonsus Health System, Nampa has access to high acuity neuro critical care and neurosurgery at the Boise campus if needed.”
The hospital’s neurohospitalist, Dr. Erik Valenti, said in the release that it’s “a privilege to be offering care” to Nampa and Canyon County, allowing patients to stay in Nampa after receiving clot-busting medication and clot-removal therapies.
The designation is based on a number of criteria related to personnel, training and education, stroke services, and performance measurement and quality improvement, according to the statewide council’s standards manual.
The hospital was shown to use an “evidence-based approach to highly organized systems of care” if a patient has a stroke, and it was achieved by “demonstrating improved patient outcomes, lowered costs, reduced preventable deaths and improved quality of life for patients,” the release states.
“We’re using the latest technology and techniques to provide proven stroke care to patients in the Western Treasure Valley,” said Dr. Lukas Clark, stroke medical director for Saint Alphonsus Health System. “The outcomes for patients receiving immediate care are greatly improved with the introduction of new treatment options.”
The hospital now also provides physical, occupational and speech therapy seven days a week to treat stroke patients; previously these services were only available Monday through Friday, Snider said.
The Time Sensitive Emergency Statewide Council has also designated the Nampa hospital as a Level III trauma center and Level I STEMI — segment elevation myocardial infarction, which is a serious heart attack — facility.