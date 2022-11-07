World War II Marine Corps combat veteran Ernie Ferguson, 98, salutes as the flag is presented by the Nampa Police Department honor guard during the 19th annual Veterans Breakfast at the Warhawk Air Museum on Sunday.
For the first time in three years, the Warhawk Air Museum hosted its Veterans Breakfast on Sunday.
It was a long time coming after the COVID-19 pandemic put the breakfast on hiatus. Five-hundred individuals attended the festivities, the vast majority of whom were veterans and their families, according to Warhawk spokesperson Heather Moore.
Included with the breakfast was a joint-effort presentation of the American flag by the Nampa and Boise police departments. Bagpipers and drums were also part of the presentation.
Also, women from the Capital City Sound Chorus performed patriotic songs throughout the morning. After breakfast, visitors were encouraged to explore the museum.
This week, the museum will host all veterans for free from Tuesday to Sunday. Free coffee and cookies will also be offered for anyone who visits the Warhawk on Veterans Day, which is Thursday.
“John F. Kennedy once said, ‘As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them’ and that’s what we strive to do here every day at the Warhawk Air Museum,” Moore wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. “Veterans and their families have entrusted us with personal items like love letters, mementoes, uniforms, and, most importantly, their stories that we are honored to house and provide a place for visitors to come and honor those who have served our country.”
Here is a rundown of some other events taking place in the Treasure Valley on Thursday to recognize veterans:
Meridian Rock of Honor: The public is invited to attend a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Rock of Honor Veterans Memorial located inside Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian. The 45-minute ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Seating will be limited, so the city asks attendees to consider bringing a folding chair or lawn blanket. The ceremony will be presented by Meridian's American Legion Post 113, VFW Post 4000, and the city of Meridian.
Ling & Louie’s: The Asian bar and grill in Meridian is teaming up with Operation Grateful Hearts to celebrate all veterans and active military. The Warrior Weekend – scheduled for Thursday through Sunday – will feature:
20% off on food purchases for veterans and active military
A card for a free appetizer for veterans and active military for their next visit
Table tents and information promoting Operation Grateful Hearts
In-house customer donations to Operation Grateful Hearts for the weekend will be matched by the restaurant
Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall: The public is invited from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday to watch a Marching of the Colors ceremony and recognition of a local veteran.
Nampa Veterans Memorial: While the city of Nampa has no formal events planned, city officials invite the community to visit the Veterans Memorial located on the east side of Nampa City Hall. Additionally, all veterans and military members are invited to spend Veterans Day at the Harward Rec Center for a free day of recreation. There, they can play basketball, work out, swim in the pool or simply relax from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.