Allegiant Supported Living, a Nampa-based home care provider for people with developmental disabilities, has now paid $100,168 in back pay, damages, and penalties for denying workers wages and overtime.
The company's violations affected 90 workers, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The department found that the company paid workers "straight-time rates” even when they worked over 40 hours in a week, which is a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. For some workers, the company neglected to include discretionary bonuses when paying overtime, the release said. The company also did not keep records of all time worked, the release said.
The department recovered $44,092 in back wages, $44,092 in damages, and $11,984 in penalties due to the “willful nature of Allegiant’s violations,” the release said.
“Too often, unscrupulous employers in the healthcare industry violate federal wage and hour laws knowingly and deprive their employees of their hard-earned wages,” District Director Carrie Aguilar said in the release. “The U.S. Department of Labor is determined to protect the rights of essential workers like these by recovering wages owed to them and by holding employers accountable for wage theft.”
The health care industry is known for low wages and a high rate of pay violations, the release said. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor recovered $13.8 million in back pay for 17,000 health care workers, the release said.
The department’s Wage and Hour Division includes a tool the public can use if they believe they are owed back wages the division has collected. The department also has a toll-free number that people can call to speak to representatives confidentially in over 200 languages: 866-487-9423.