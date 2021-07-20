NAMPA — Cliff Long lived in the Treasure Valley for about 20 years before he moved to Washington in 2013.
A new position with the city of Nampa allows him to return to the place he calls home.
Nampa City Council unanimously approved Long’s appointment last week as the city’s senior director of development services. It’s a new position designed to bridge the economic development, planning and zoning, and building departments.
“Built a lot of relationships (in Nampa),” Long said. “I still have a lot of family and a lot of friends in the area. Looking forward to the chance to be closer.”
Long, 54, earned a master’s degree from Boise State University and was Nampa’s economic development director from 2005 to 2013. He then took the same position in Renton, Washington.
The new position will be covered by permit fees rather than taxes. Long plans to start in September.
“I believe Cliff Long has the qualifications, knowledge and ability to serve Nampa well in this role,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in a statement.
In the new job, Long said he wants to make sure Nampa is “an easy place to invest” and is “the community of choice” for companies in the Treasure Valley.
Connecting departments together, Long said, is similar to the way the city of Renton is structured. In Renton, planning and zoning, long-range strategic planning, development services and economic development are all in one department.
As Nampa grows, Kling believes it’s beneficial to have Long overseeing the different groups.
“Now is the time for the city of Nampa to create continuity between departments to ensure we are growing wisely and providing the best support and customer service to our community,” Kling said. “As a full-service city, it is important our citizens are able to live, work, play and worship in Nampa.”
Long echoed Kling’s vision for Nampa as a “full-service community” and a place people can live and work. He said that means balancing residential and job opportunities. He called Nampa “a wonderful place to raise a family,” which he has experience doing with his wife and two children aged 21 and 19. Long appreciates the mix of commercial amenities and neighborly vibes.
It’s key to figure out how to respond to Nampa’s rapid population growth, Long said. That could be daunting, which is why he’s tasked with helping steer the city.
“It’s important for us as a community to make smart choices as to how we grow,” Long said, “so that again as we do add new residents and new businesses and new jobs that we do so smartly and that the community becomes a better and better place as we grow.”
Nampa’s leaders project its population, now around 111,000, will swell to 150,000 by 2040.
Long already has experience with the city and now he’s back to help chart the future.
“Nampa is a special place,” he said. “To have the opportunity to join the team at the city of Nampa is a great opportunity. Really look forward to the chance to come home.”