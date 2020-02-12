NAMPA — Nampa High School teacher Chris Anderson received a $2,000 grant he intends to use to take students to the Balboa Naval Hospital Prosthetic Lab in San Diego; the trip will introduce them to advanced research and mentoring, according to a press release.
The Society for Science and the Public announced Wednesday that it was granting $100,000 worth of grants to 28 middle and high school teachers across the U.S. to strengthen STEM research programming in their classrooms. The grants ranged from $2,000 to $5,000.
"It’s vitally important for STEM teachers to have the equipment they need to support their students," said Maya Ajmera, CEO of the Society for Science and the Public, in the release.
To date, the Society has given $440,000 to more than 100 science teachers across the country.
With a large portion of Nampa High School's students coming from low-income families, Anderson said he strives to make science accessible to all students.
"This grant provides outstanding opportunities to students to show them that they are able to become highly achieving persons of society," Anderson said in the release.