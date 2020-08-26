The city of Nampa’s Health Advisory Task Force will host a community conversation on health, the economy and recovery from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nampa Civic Center.
Residents can attend in person or virtually via livestream.com/cityofnampa, a city news release said. Those attending in person are encouraged to wear face coverings and follow physical distancing guidelines with anyone outside of their household.
Community members can hear directly from Nampa health care providers and businesses related to the current coronavirus pandemic, the release said.
The program will include comments by Mayor Debbie Kling, a presentation from Southwest District Health Director Dr. Nikki Zogg and two panel discussions. The first panel discussion will focus on health. The second panel discussion will focus on economy and recovery.
For questions, contact the mayor’s office at 208-468-5401.