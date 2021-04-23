This Saturday, the Nampa Farmer’s Market is kicking off its 33rd season at Lloyd Square Park in downtown Nampa. You can shop a wide variety of produce, crafts, plants, flowers and more from local vendors.
“Everything that is sold in our market is made within 100 miles,” said Bob Wagner, President of the Nampa Farmer’s Market Board.
Wagner added that this year the market will host more vendors than ever before. Upwards of 90 farmers, bakers and crafters will be participating. Live music will also be a staple every Saturday to enrich the shopping experience. Wagner says when the weather is good, around 4,000 people show up to shop the market.
“I’m excited the most about all the new people that are going to be coming to our market,” Wagner said. “We’ve always had an issue of people coming to the market and saying, ‘I didn’t know Nampa had a farmers market.’ And like I said, this is the beginning of our 33rd season. So, that’s something that we’re trying to, you know, diminish a little bit.”
The Nampa Farmer’s Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, on Saturdays and will run through October.