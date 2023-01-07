Nampa Family Justice Center
April Neale

The Nampa Family Justice Center is holding an “Understanding Human Trafficking” training session in recognition of January being National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month.

The training, which will be held Jan. 26 at the Nampa Police Department, is thanks to a $350,000 grant from the Federal Office for Victims of Crimes, according to a city of Nampa press release.

