The Nampa Family Justice Center is holding an “Understanding Human Trafficking” training session in recognition of January being National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month.
The training, which will be held Jan. 26 at the Nampa Police Department, is thanks to a $350,000 grant from the Federal Office for Victims of Crimes, according to a city of Nampa press release.
The training will provide “education around what human trafficking is, the dynamics of human trafficking, including what makes individuals vulnerable, and how traffickers solicit their victims, and what the red flags and warning signs are to help better identify it,” the release said.
The training is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone 18 years and older is invited to participate in person or virtually, but must register online by Jan. 23 as space is limited, the release said. Registration is available at the Idaho Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers website.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, the Idaho division received 109 contacts for assistance in 2021; and of those, 54 were direct contacts made by human trafficking victims and survivors, the release said.
“While difficult to comprehend, human trafficking does happen in our community,” Jeannie Strohmeyer, Executive Director of the Nampa Family Justice Center, said. “Educating the public and sharing resources available for victims are critical steps to overcoming these horrific crimes.”
Victims can call the Idaho Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS) crisis hotline at 208-803-1695 or call/text the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition crisis hotline at 208-630-6601, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888 or text 233-733 (Be Free).