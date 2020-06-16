NAMPA — One in 10 Americans age 60 or above have experienced some form of elder abuse, the National Council on Aging states.
While millions of people are impacted each year, this kind of abuse isn't often talked about in U.S. society, and only a small handful of cases are even reported to authorities, according to Alyssa Groen.
Groen, the elder abuse coordinator at the Nampa Family Justice Center, said elder abuse is similar to domestic violence in that it involves a person trying to gain control over another's life and isolating them from various support systems. It also can include physical violence, medical neglect, financial exploitation, sexual assault, abandonment and emotional manipulation.
Groen said although, unlike domestic violence, the abuser isn't typically an intimate partner, but someone who is in a different type of trusted relationship — such as a child (the most common), grandchild, caregiver or friend — and intentionally causes harm to a vulnerable adult they've sworn to take care of.
"They've trusted this person to make good decisions on their behalf, and now, the abuser is using that power to manipulate the situation to gain something from them. … We've had cases where people have lost absolutely everything, and it's devastating," Groen said. "And we know it's underreported, so it's happening a lot more than we are even aware of."
In honor of Elder Abuse Awareness Month, the Family Justice Center is hosting a series of activities this week to shed light on the issue, Groen said. Once the daily activity is completed, participants can post a photo to social media with the hashtags #LiftingUpVoices and #NFJCelderabuse.
The weeklong event kicked off Monday, which is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, with participants posting a photo of themselves wearing purple. On Tuesday, Groen and Betsy Bowling, an elder abuse advocate, were at Lifestyles Cafe in Nampa and provided customers with information on elder abuse, as well as the services offered at the nonprofit for victims.
The remaining activities include a food drive on Wednesday in which any canned food, toilet paper, toothpaste, shampoo and other toiletries can be dropped off at the Family Justice Center. Participants are asked to find the various purple flamingos placed in Nampa and take a photo on Thursday, sharing the elder abuse fact attached to the plastic bird. On Friday, the final day, people are encouraged to call and connect with an elder.
Several banners also have been placed to throughout the city to continue to bring awareness beyond this week, Groen said. The purple flamingos will remain in place as well, and more information about the weeklong event or on elder abuse can be found on the Family Justice Center’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
"The whole goal of this is to train our community to recognize the red flags for elder abuse, so we can help stop it," Groen said.
'SOMEDAY WE'RE ALL GOING TO BE OLD'
In Idaho, there is no age of vulnerability, Groen said. This means, by law, for adult protective services to intervene, the person must be found vulnerable for reasons other than age such as mental or physical impairment, making Groen and Bowling's job more challenging.
Some states, including the neighboring state of Oregon, consider a person age 60-65 and older to be defined as an elder, and as a result, are considered vulnerable.
"I think if we had that age, there might be a little more investigation," Groen said.
The Family Justice Center receives funding, an End Abuse in Later Life grant, from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women that enables them to better train law enforcement on elder abuse and help anyone age 50 and older, Groen said. In 2020, they've worked with at least 125-150 clients so far, and that number is steadily increasing each year.
Bowling, who does case management, said the nonprofit and its many partners, such as Idaho Legal Aid Services, can help those suffering from elder abuse with rent, utilities, housing applications, guardianship, evictions and other financial assistance.
Groen said a bulk of the cases they see occur inside the home rather than in a long-term care facility, with concerned family members reporting the abuse and asking the nonprofit for help. Other referrals typically come from police, adult protective services or health care providers. A small percentage of the cases involve phone, email or online dating scams.
Bowling said it is very rare for the abuser to be a stranger; most often, it is someone the victim knows and trusts, which can make it harder for them to come forward and report due to embarrassment, guilt or shame.
"We like that idea of it being a stranger rather than someone we love and trust," Bowling added. "That's a much harder pill to swallow."
Groen said like many abuse victims, some of the elders who come forward fear they won't be believed or their age will be used discredit them, acting as another barrier to reporting.
Bowling said there also is a general apathy in the U.S. toward older generations unlike many countries and cultures, which revere the elder populations.
"People don't care about their elders here. … They are kind of hidden in our society, and this abuse happens so much in the dark because of that," Bowling said. "It's hard to hear, but people need to hear it, so they will start doing something and take action to prevent further abuse. Someday we are all going to be old."
"We worship the youth in this country," Groen added. "We need to be investing in our elders, especially the ones in our own lives. People can take action; there are things you can do instead of walking away and turning a blind eye. It has to end."