NAMPA — Watching the bodycam footage of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in Utah, Jeannie Strohmeyer felt red flags going off in her head.
As the director of the Nampa Family Justice Center and a licensed social worker, Strohmeyer is skilled in recognizing domestic violence and abusive relationships.
Petito's case has captured national attention after she was found dead in Grand Teton National Park in September. Earlier that month, police officer bodycams captured footage of their interviews with the couple, who officers pulled over after reports that their van was driving erratically.
The two are interviewed individually. The couple had been fighting. But while 22-year-old Petito acknowledges her responsibility in the altercation, Laundrie does not, Strohmeyer said.
This is a common occurrence in relationships characterized by domestic violence, Stohmeyer explained. When police respond to a call about a fighting couple, and come to the couple’s home, the perpetrator may seem very calm and in control, making the victim seem crazy, overly emotional, or out of control, Strohmeyer said.
“What we know, is oftentimes, the perpetrator (of domestic violence) is in control of themselves when they want to be, but they act out of control when they’re with their victim,” Strohmeyer said.
The Nampa Family Justice Center is a program of the city of Nampa which “promotes safety, self-sufficiency, hope, and healing to those affected by abuse,” according to the center’s Facebook page. In addition to serving survivors of domestic violence, the center also offers help for people affected by sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, stalking, and sex trafficking, Strohmeyer said.
The center’s funding comes primarily through grants and donations, and it receives some funding from Canyon County, Strohmeyer said. She estimates that 76% of the center’s clients are from Nampa, while the other 24% come from other Canyon County communities. This reflects more people's proximity to the center than where issues are prevalent, Strohmeyer said.
Domestic violence is a problem in every community, Strohmeyer said. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Nampa Family Justice Center is raising awareness and encouraging others to do so, too.
The center is doing a “Shine the Light on Domestic Violence” event, offering free purple LED light bulbs for people to put in their porch lights or other outside lights. Residents can turn on their lights and post a photo to social media with the hashtag #ShineTheLightIdaho.
On Oct. 21, the center encourages people to wear purple for “Purple Thursday,” a national event to raise awareness about domestic violence. People can take a photo of themselves and post it to social media with the hashtags #PurpleThursday, #DVAM2021, and #TurnIdahoPurple.
Earlier this month, the center launched a new podcast, “Pathways to Hope and Healing,” that will release new episodes every week through Spotify and iTunes, according to the center’s Facebook page.
Strohmeyer says the center’s efforts are even more crucial in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought added stress to people’s lives, and sometimes exacerbated existing tensions and violence within relationships.
People often don’t understand why victims of violence or abuse don’t simply leave their abuser. Strohmeyer used to be one of them, she said. But over the course of her career with the center, first as an intern, and eventually as executive director, she realized a person’s choice to leave isn’t so easy.
“I’ve worked with hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of victims,” Strohmeyer said. “I’ve never met one that wants to be abused. Never. But it’s very, very hard for them to walk out of that life because it has been their normal. That is what they’ve known, and sometimes, they feel like that is what they’re worth.”
Even just walking through the front door can be challenging. One survivor told Strohmeyer it took her four months to work up the courage to come inside.
The center tailors services to the individual needs of each visitor, Strohmeyer said. When a person comes in, they meet with a client advocate to discuss their situation and what they want and need. The center partners with 11 agencies that have offices within the center, which is located at 1305 Third St. S. Instead of giving a person phone numbers to contact for further assistance, they can be connected to the services they want in real time, in-house.
Onsite agencies include the Department of Health and Welfare, divisions of the Nampa Police Department, and the St. Luke’s Children at Risk Evaluation Services (CARES) program, which does medical exams and trauma assessments for children onsite.
Strohmeyer recalled one woman who came in and simply asked for a meeting to learn about all of the services offered by the center. She did not choose to immediately move forward with any services. But she came back a week later and was ready to make a plan to get services she needed for herself and her children.
Every person’s situation is different, and if a client is in an abusive relationship, the center’s staff can help them form a plan to leave their partner if that is what they want, Strohmeyer said.
But they don’t tell clients to tell their spouse they are leaving. In a relationship with an abusive partner, that partner is often trying to exert and maintain control over their partner, Strohmeyer said. If their partner shows signs they are trying to assert any control, that could lead to the abuser escalating their tactics, Strohmeyer said. This is always a consideration, even if the abuser has been verbally rather than physically abusive, Strohmeyer said.
Jill Norquist is a survivor of an abusive relationship. She credits the center for helping her change the course of her life.
“If it had not been for all the help I received from the Justice Center, I would not be alive this day,” Norquist said in an email. She received guidance on how to keep herself safe and escape. She participated in one-on-one counseling and educational group therapy. And she got help filing a protective order, applying for housing, and even help with furniture and moving into her new apartment, she said.
“They have been right beside me, cheering me to freedom,” Norquist said, “showing me how to stay safe and break the cycle of abuse I had been living in.” She is now a volunteer with the center.
Breaking the cycle of abuse is crucial to ending domestic violence in society for good, Strohmeyer said. Studies show that abusers tend to be replicating conditions that they themselves experienced in their life, she said. Spreading information can help, Strohmeyer said. She gives educational talks to companies, church groups, and anyone who wants to learn more, she said.
“Nampa is extremely blessed to have the Nampa Family Justice Center serving our community,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in a written statement. “I invite the entire community to stand with me against domestic violence in Nampa.”