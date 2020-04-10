NAMPA — In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Nampa Family Justice Center is hosting a weeklong challenge on Instagram to bring awareness to the issue.
The Family Justice Center's event takes place April 20-24, and there will a specific challenge each day, officials said. Once a daily challenge is completed, participants will need to post a photo to Instagram with the hashtag #nfjcchildabuseprevention.
The challenges include painting one's thumbnails blue (April 20), creating a poster supporting child abuse prevention (April 21), taking a photo in front of one of the city's pinwheel gardens or one at home (April 22), making a pledge to the national SHINE campaign to support survivors of child sexual abuse (April 23), and wearing all blue (April 24).
"A winner will be chosen every day and will receive a prize," officials said.
More information about the challenge can be found on the Family Justice Center's Facebook or Instagram pages.