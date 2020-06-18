NAMPA — Criselda DeLaCruz-Valdez never intended to work with victims of abuse.
DeLaCruz-Valdez, the executive director of the Nampa Family Justice Center, said this avoidance stemmed from her own childhood, which was filled with instances of domestic violence.
"It's actually the last thing I wanted to do, but something just kept pulling me into this arena," she said. "I grew up in this life as a child."
But DeLaCruz-Valdez's career in social work kept leading her to positions within the victims advocacy realm, such as the Family Justice Center, where she started as a contract employee in 2010.
And now, in her sixth year as director, her tenure at the nonprofit is coming to a close.
DeLaCruz-Valdez is resigning from the position and moving to Helena, Montana, to join her husband, who has spent the last year working there. She will be replaced by Jeannie Strohmeyer, the current program manager. Her last day is Friday.
"I don't know where my journey is going to lead me; I have no idea what I'm going to do in Montana, honestly," she said. "I don't think it's going to be this, but it very well could be. Again, I never thought I would be here, and yet, I am — at least for a little bit longer."
"We're really going to miss having her at the Family Justice Center," added Strohmeyer, who will serve as the interim director until officially being appointed to the position in January by the Nampa's mayor and city council. "She's really allowed people to flourish and grow, like myself. This is a tremendous loss."
'THERE'S A PATH FOR US'
DeLaCruz-Valdez grew up in Wilder, a town of about 1,800 people just west of Caldwell.
Her father was a migrant farmworker, she said, while her mother cared for DeLaCruz-Valdez and her seven siblings.
DeLaCruz-Valdez — a first-generation college student who graduated with her bachelor's and master's degrees in social work from Boise State University — can still remember some of the many fights that plagued her family's household amid her upbringing, including one in which her brother aimed a shotgun at her father. She intervened by stepping between the two and hit the weapon as it fired, saving her father's life and her brother from prison.
DeLaCruz-Valdez said she often acted as her siblings' caregiver, offering "unsolicited advice" and help whenever she could. In a way, this early role helped pave her path toward social work, she added, and it eventually convinced her she was capable of working within the Family Justice Center, utilizing her past to her advantage.
"There's a path for us, and I didn't know what it would be for me, but all of my experiences were gearing me up to do this work," DeLaCruz-Valdez said. "I recognize that now. … I know that that life was handed to me so I could make a difference."
She said as a child, her family really didn't speak about the abuse occurring in their home. Instead, they kept silent; these matters were private and happened behind closed doors. Several times, the violence even landed the children and their mother in a shelter.
And if other neighboring families were having similar issues, they were quiet about that, too.
"We grew up not talking about anything. I'm telling you, nothing," DeLaCruz-Valdez recalled. "If you knew something about another family, you just keep your mouth shut; you do not repeat, you do not try to butt in — it's their personal life."
DeLaCruz-Valdez no longer holds that belief, and she knows these matters must be discussed if change is ever to occur within that family unit and beyond. Her educational career and work at the Family Justice Center taught her that.
'I WOULDN'T CHANGE A THING'
When DeLaCruz-Valdez looks back on her time at the Family Justice Center, she's incredibly proud of the things she was able to accomplish with the help of staff and the nonprofit's various partners, such as the Nampa Police Department, Canyon County Prosecutor's Office and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Some of the key initiatives that occurred during her time as director include offering various educational trainings to the greater Treasure Valley community, hiring more victim advocates, providing extensive group therapy options, securing additional grant funding and starting the SAFE program, which helps Canyon County nurses become certified to perform sexual assault forensic examinations.
"When we identified a need, she found a way to address it," Strohmeyer said. "I'm so thankful for the many things Criselda has done."
"We are always trying to think of ways to better serve our clients, that's always our goal," DeLaCruz-Valdez added. "And I know we've done that, but there is still more work to do."
DeLaCruz-Valdez said it is hard to walk away from her position and the Family Justice Center — a place where she found her second family; a place she calls a "great treasure." But she knows she's leaving it in good hands.
"It's been quite a journey, and I wouldn't change a thing — at all," DeLaCruz-Valdez said. "Jeannie will do a great job."