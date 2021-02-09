NAMPA — The city of Nampa is recommending a roundabout for the Franklin Boulevard and Karcher Road intersection.
The intersection, a half-mile north of Interstate 84, is a critical freight corridor that serves several industrial and commercial businesses in the area. A Maverik gas station sits on the southwest corner.
Based on input from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council and a 2017 traffic study, city officials recommend the four-way stop be renovated into a roundabout.
Advantages of a roundabout, according to the city, include:
- Improving safety and traffic flow
- Lowest-cost design option
- Lowest maintenance costs
Property owners, business stakeholders and members of the public will be able to weigh in during a public hearing this spring, Nampa Senior Transportation Planner Clair Bowman said.
“We are committed to working with the Nampa community and the many industrial and commercial businesses that have a stake in this corridor,” Bowman said.
The City of Nampa was awarded a grant through the Idaho Transportation Department’s Freight Program to design and construct the proposed improvements. The project will include an environmental analysis.
The city plans to finalize designs at the end of this year and rebuild the intersection in 2022-2023.