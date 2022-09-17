Jean Mutchie mug cropped horizontal

Jean Mutchie

 City of Nampa

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Nampa community will have the opportunity to learn more about the mental health struggles facing today’s young people from local youth themselves, thanks to an upcoming discussion.

The event, organized by leaders in Canyon County, called “What I Wish You Knew: Straight Talk on Youth Mental Health,” will take place Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Northwest Nazarene University’s Brandt Center, 623 S University Blvd., Nampa.

Recommended for you

Load comments