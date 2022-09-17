The Nampa community will have the opportunity to learn more about the mental health struggles facing today’s young people from local youth themselves, thanks to an upcoming discussion.
The event, organized by leaders in Canyon County, called “What I Wish You Knew: Straight Talk on Youth Mental Health,” will take place Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Northwest Nazarene University’s Brandt Center, 623 S University Blvd., Nampa.
The event will include a youth panel discussion, followed by table discussions to empower people to “better learn, listen, and act,” to help youth facing a variety of challenges, said Jean Mutchie, community health manager with St. Luke’s Health System.
The event is for adults and high-school-age youth. A translator will be available for Spanish-speaking attendees, Mutchie said.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Each year, Idaho consistently lands in top 10 states for number of suicides per capita, as previously reported. Factors contributing to that rate include a lack of accessible mental health services and access to firearms: 61% of deaths by suicide in Idaho involved a firearm, and 86% of firearm deaths in Idaho were suicides, as previously reported.
Challenges for youth could include anxiety and depression, as well as suicidal ideation, Mutchie said.
“We know that youth mental health … we're experiencing a crisis across the country, but also locally, so what are some ways that we can build capacity amongst our community so that we can help be a support for kids who may be struggling?” Mutchie said.
The event will promote gatekeeper trainings attendees can do on their own time to learn how to help youth in crisis, as well as “everyday activities we can do to just to make sure kids know they matter, they’re seen, they’re heard and they’re loved,” Mutchie said.
“We want to make sure we continue to have these conversations regularly,” Mutchie said.
Local leaders organized the December event following four youth deaths by suicide in the Nampa School District from the beginning of the school year through November 2021, said Janelle Stauffer, a therapist who is part of the district's trauma response team. In prior years, the team had only had to respond one to three times over the course of the entire school year, she said.
Stauffer's team did not have to respond to any additional completed suicides during the rest of the school year, she said. However, about 450 youth in Canyon County attempted suicide, but did not succeed last year, and 2,000 reported suicidal ideation, illustrating that students are still struggling, she said.
"So we wanted to go out and talk to the teens and find out what those struggles are, and that's what we're doing on the 27th — bringing a panel of kids together and giving them our ears as adults," she said.