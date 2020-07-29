NAMPA — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling announced Tuesday the formation of a Health Advisory Task Force, to provide the community information on the COVID-19 pandemic from local health care officials.
The purpose of the task force is to increase transparency as the number of positive cases in Idaho grows.
"We hope to reduce fear and anxiety through truthful reporting of timely data and educate and inspire the community to make good decisions and ultimately slow the spread of the disease," task force Chairman Ed Castledine, CEO of Saltzer Health, said in a press release from the city.
Kling and Castledine will serve on the task force, along with:
- Nampa Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter
- Idaho Press Publisher Matt Davison
- KTVB President Kate Morris
- Chief Operating Officer of Primary Health Medical Group Steve Judy
- Saltzer Dr. Erik Richardson
- Saint Alphonsus Nampa President Travis Leach
- St. Luke's Chief Operating Officer Joan Agee
- St. Luke's Vice President of Medical Affairs Michaela Schulte
For more information on current information and resources available, visit cityofnampa.us/1363/Health-Advisory-Task-Force or nampaready.com. Nampa residents or businesses who have questions are encouraged to email nampaready@cityofnampa.us.