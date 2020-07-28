NAMPA — The Nampa Education Association is calling on the Nampa School District to begin the fall semester fully online.
According to a letter from the association's president Eric Maine to district officials, with the rate of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Canyon County, it is not safe to reopen school buildings. Local government entities have left it up to school districts to decide how and when to reopen.
"Southwest District Health has only recommended masks and distancing, and neither the county nor the city has been willing to mandate steps to mitigate the spread of the disease," Maine said in the letter.
As of Tuesday morning, Idaho has 18,694 reported cases of COVID-19, with 4,255 of those from Canyon County, according to the state's website. Canyon County is noted as a hot spot for new cases, having the second highest rate of new cases per week behind Ada County for six weeks in a row.
Maine said that children can transmit the disease as effectively as adults, so putting students in school buildings, even with lower numbers, increases the risk of them spreading COVID-19 to others.
The association requested the Nampa School Board to start the fall semester exclusively online until Canyon County's average daily rate of new cases falls below 50, there is a consistent decline of average number of cases by the week and less than 5% of COVID-19 tests in Canyon County come back positive.
"We believe the health and safety of our students, colleagues, and families should be the priority of the Nampa School District as we look to return to learning," Maine said in the letter.
The association also called on the district to make resources available to provide counseling for students and staff who are distressed by the time away from working in their normal buildings.
The Nampa School Board of Trustees is meeting Thursday to discuss the district's reopening plan.
The Nampa School District released an email statement Tuesday morning in response to the letter. In it, the district did not give an answer on how schools will resume instruction in the fall.
The district's full statement reads:
“The Nampa School District and the Nampa Education Association have had a long and strong partnership over the years. This partnership has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic and the many challenges it has brought forth.
The district cares for and values all our staff and understand the thoughts and concerns that were expressed in our association’s letter. Our board is aware of the health concerns in our community and has diligently worked through these concerns for several months.
The board and the district will continue to seek input from our community, our association, and medical professionals to make the most informed decision(s) on how to reopen school in the fall.”