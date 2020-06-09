NAMPA — The city of Nampa is seeking applicants for an upcoming vacancy on its urban renewal board, the Nampa Development Corporation.
The board position is a five-year term and application for reappointment is available for consideration after September 2025. NDC meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at 8 a.m. in city council chambers at city hall. Board members are unpaid.
The Nampa Development Corporation was established in 2006 to oversee the development of projects within downtown Nampa and the Nampa industrial area. The corporation's board of commissioners guides urban renewal projects and is comprised of five members, including two city council members and three at-large members.
Interested individuals must submit a brief resume, cover letter and board application found at cityofnampa.us/serve to Rick Hogaboam via email at hogaboamr@cityofnampa.us or by mail to 411 3rd St. S., Nampa, ID 83651 by 8 a.m. July 20. Applicants must be a Canyon County resident.
The final candidates will be interviewed the week of Aug. 3 and an appointment will be made for council vote Aug. 17.