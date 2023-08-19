...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Oregon, including the following
areas, Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon
Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations like burn
scars and areas of steep terrain. Flooding may occur in poor
drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.
Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive
street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers is possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A monsoon moisture surge Sunday followed by tropical moisture
from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary Monday has increased
confidence in the potential for flash flooding. The heaviest
rainfall is expected Monday when Hilary's moisture interacts
with an incoming Pacific upper trough, producing rainfall
rates as high as 3 inches per hour.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A variety of businesses greet visitors to downtown Nampa.
The Nampa Development Corporation approved a new incentive for downtown business and property owners on Tuesday.
The Nampa Development Corporation is the city’s urban renewal district. Through the new incentive, called the Façade Improvement Grant Program, the Nampa Development Corporation will provide matching funds — up to 50% of eligible expenses, not exceeding $50,000 — to assist with the cost of a “comprehensive façade improvement in downtown Nampa,” according to a press release from the district.
“This program is designed to enhance the city’s vitality by supporting revitalization efforts that will create jobs, reduce blight, and preserve and improve structures in the community,” the release said.
Examples of improvements include new paint, signage, new signs or restoration of historic signs, and window or door upgrades or replacements, according to the district’s website.
The renewal district offers two additional incentives. The Downtown Nampa Restaurant Incentive partially reimburses food-related business owners or property owners for certain improvements to their facilities, up to 50% of the cost. Examples of projects include grease interceptors, city of Nampa permit fees, and building permit fees.
Lastly, the district offers a Historic Downtown District Sidewalk Incentive Program. For every $500,000 invested in a property, the program offers $50,000 to put toward adjacent sidewalk improvements that meet the city’s streetscape design standards. Business owners can receive up to $100,000 for a $1 million investment, the release said.