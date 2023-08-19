Downtown Nampa

A variety of businesses greet visitors to downtown Nampa.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Nampa Development Corporation approved a new incentive for downtown business and property owners on Tuesday.

The Nampa Development Corporation is the city’s urban renewal district. Through the new incentive, called the Façade Improvement Grant Program, the Nampa Development Corporation will provide matching funds — up to 50% of eligible expenses, not exceeding $50,000 — to assist with the cost of a “comprehensive façade improvement in downtown Nampa,” according to a press release from the district.

