CALDWELL — A Nampa man convicted earlier this year for his involvement in the 2018 robbery of a 16-year-old boy, who was murdered hours later, could face up to a decade behind bars.
On Wednesday, Jose Manuel Menchaca was sentenced to 10 years with one year fixed by 3rd District Judge Andrea Courtney. He also must pay $1,595.50 in fees, and will receive 10 days' credit for time served.
Menchaca was indicted in December 2018, along with seven others, several of whom were related to him. At the time, the then 39-year-old pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting the robbery of Roberto Gomez, who was shot multiple times by Menchaca’s nephew, Juan Manuel Menchaca Olvera, then 16, at the intersection of 11th Avenue North and Powell Avenue in Nampa on Sept. 25, 2018 — the same date and location of the robbery.
A jury in March found Menchaca guilty of aiding and abetting the robbery of Gomez. The jury deliberated for about seven hours after a four-day trial.
Menchaca was the fifth defendant to be convicted or to have pleaded guilty in relation to the robbery and/or murder of Gomez. As of noon Friday, he remains in the Canyon County Jail awaiting transfer to the Idaho Department of Correction.