NAMPA — Illusion Dance Studios, a new dance studio that opened in Nampa in August, will host an open house Friday and Saturday to show the studio, introduce instructors and let visitors preview some classes.
Classes for children of different age groups will be available Friday and Saturday, according to a press release. Friday at 5 p.m. will host a class for ages 3-5, and at 6:30 p.m. there will be a class for ages 6-12. Saturday at 1 p.m. there is a class for ages 3-5 and at 3 p.m. for ages 6-12. Admission is free.
Each dancer will get to see the studio, meet instructors, and get on the floor to try dance classes. There will be special promotions for students who register for more classes during the open house.
Illusion Dance Studios offers classes in ballet, jazz, hip hop and acrobatic arts. Studio owner Jenny Hyer previously told the Idaho Press that Illusion Dance Studios is different from traditional dance studios because the instructors focus on teaching students leadership skills along with dancing techniques.
The last five minutes of every hour-long class are devoted to a different subject related to leadership, such as discipline, team work and community service.
To register for the event, or for more information, visit illusiondancestudios.com, or call 208-250-2767.