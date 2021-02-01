A 74-year-old Nampa cyclist was killed in a car collision near Melba Saturday morning.
Idaho State Police said Ronald A. Lemmon of Nampa was riding his bicycle east on Stage Coach Road when he reportedly failed to yield for a stop sign at the Southside Boulevard intersection.
Lemmon was struck by a 1990 Toyota Camry driven by Bradley C. Farner, 32, of Nampa, who was southbound on Southside Boulevard.
Lemmon was wearing a helmet but succumbed to his injuries on scene, according to police. Farner was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
The crash occurred at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Idaho State Police is investigating.