NAMPA — Vie Gutierrez had a big surprise waiting for her in a Sherman Elementary School classroom on Thursday morning.
Every year in Nampa, TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS) takes votes for a Hometown Hero Award. This year, Gutierrez had an overwhelming number of nominations.
“It’s so fun to be able to recognize people,” Pamela Hayn, associate manager at TDS, said.
People with flowers and chocolates lined the back of the classroom and young students sat patiently, waiting for Gutierrez's arrival. An excited buzz filled the room.
“She’s twice retired,” Kristall Gutierrez, Vie’s daughter, said. “She keeps coming back. Kids are her life.”
Vie has been a custodian for the Nampa School District since moving there in 1997, Kristall said. She previously worked for several years before moving to the administrative offices in Nampa.
“She’s helped raise so many children,” Kristall said. “She says it’s her calling. She definitely loves helping the kids and watching them grow.”
Vie was honored with flowers, a plaque, a $300 Amazon gift card and TDS donated $1,000 on her behalf to the Nampa School District Family Community Resource Center. The center provides students and families in the school district with warm winter clothes and food.
“The check goes to winter supplies for kids that need it,” Hayn said. “It’s kind of the gift that keeps on giving,”
Vie, who works as a custodian at ABM, was speechless.
“I’m shocked,” she said. “I’m glad it’s helping people.”
Many of Vie’s family came to support her on Thursday, including three daughters and a granddaughter.
“She has made every school a better place. There's not one person who doesn't have anything nice to say about her. She adores all of the kids and most will call her Grandma Vie,” Trisha Johnson said, reading one of the nominations. “She truly cares for all of Nampa students and makes sure they have the best and cleanest school to attend.”