NAMPA — Nampa City Councilman Victor Rodriguez announced Thursday he’ll run for reelection in November.
Rodriguez has been on the city council since 2017. In a press release announcement, Rodriguez touted funding for the Nampa Fire Department and referred to recent changes to Nampa’s impact fees to allow more city services to be covered by additional costs for new construction rather than taxes.
He also mentioned state laws that affect city budgets. Nampa is now considering pausing new development as a result of a state law that caps how much city budgets can increase each year, which could mean not as much money for public safety services.
“This year the Nampa City Council will face some extremely difficult decisions,” Rodriguez wrote in his announcement. “Newly passed state laws that continue the increase of residential property taxes, limit growth, and endanger public safety must be addressed. We will also need to deal with their effect on streets, traffic, and infrastructure.”
Rodriguez, a retired homicide detective, previously served on Nampa’s Planning and Zoning Commission. He won seat 1 on the council in 2017 with 34% of the vote in a four-way race.
Rodriguez described himself as “pro-business” and said he’s proud of setting a “conservative, fiscal budget.” Four years ago, Rodriguez said his top priority when joining the council was land use and protecting homeowners’ rights.
He also said his philosophy during the COVID-19 pandemic was to not mandate sanctions on residents and keep businesses open while also being careful so Nampa wouldn’t become a “hot spot for the ugly virus.”
“Most of all,” Rodriguez wrote, “your family, your property, and safety are important to me and I will always stand with you to protect it.”