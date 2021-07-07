NAMPA — Nampa City Councilman Randy Haverfield announced his run for reelection Monday.
Haverfield has been on the council for the past eight years and has been the council’s president since January 2020.
The 41-year Nampa resident is an architect and has been a business owner for the past 25 years.
In Haverfield’s announcement, he cited wastewater treatment facility upgrades, decreasing levy rates and a reorganized urban renewal agency as examples of “calm resolve and fiscally conservative leadership” by the city council.
“I believe decisions made by the Nampa City Council should be based on sound fiscal conservative values and principals,” Haverfield wrote. “Our community will be facing many challenges ahead due to Population Growth, needed Infrastructure Improvements, Covid Fears, Rising Home Values and Taxation, just to name a few.”
He wrote that he supports “smart growth” principles and the idea that Nampa should be a place to “live, work, play and worship,” rather than a “bedroom community.”
Haverfield sits in Seat 5 on the city council. Councilman Victor Rodriguez announced in May that he plans to run for reelection for Seat 1. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling announced last week that she plans to run for reelection.
The general election is Nov. 2.