NAMPA — In a year that posed challenges, the city of Nampa approved its fiscal year 2022 budget on Aug. 16.
The budget is set at $242,058,949, about a $4 million increase from the budget that was proposed at earlier workshops. This makes it a 20.7% increase from fiscal year 2021.
“It has been a crazy hard year to come to a budget because of things beyond our control,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said.
Kling pointed to statewide legislation, an allusion to House Bill 389 which has strained fast-growing cities, and the restructuring of Nampa’s fire department as reasons why the budget process was difficult.
The extra $4 million in the budget was the result of discussion among the city council to direct extra general fund money toward the fire district. The initially proposed budget reflected an $11 million decrease because the fire district split away from the city.
In a legal notice before the Aug. 16 public hearing, the proposed budget was $242 million. According to state statute, cities can't increase budgets once the proposed figure is published.
“The issue with the fire department with the budgeting was very, very heavily clouded by House Bill 389,” Nampa Finance Director Doug Racine said. “That created a ripple effect.”
Racine added the city didn’t have a firm grasp of how to best approach the limitations of the new property tax law until just a few weeks before finalizing the budget. The law restricts how much city budgets can grow, which could affect public safety services.
The city received guidance from the state attorney general's office and state tax commission, which led to the increase.
Since the fire department will operate as its own taxing district, the city of Nampa will no longer be responsible for paying for it beginning in January 2022. The city of Nampa is still responsible through the end of this year.
COUNCIL DENIES RAISES FOR ITSELF
Later in the Aug. 16 meeting, city council members rejected to give themselves a raise. The proposed ordinance would have increased their biweekly pay from $420.41 to $441.43.
The proposed raise reflected the same 5% increase that city employees are receiving. Council members’ current yearly salary comes out to nearly $11,000. Darl Bruner, Jean Mutchie, Jacob Bower and Victor Rodriguez voted to reject the raise. Sandi Levi and Randy Haverfield voted in favor of the raise.
Bruner said Levi has made being on the council into a full-time job, but she’s an outlier.
“I don’t want to get personal here, but there’s people who are not in financial need on this council,” Bruner said. “I know we’re talking about future councils and future mayors. I just don’t think this is the time to be giving ourselves a raise. Councilwoman Levi is doing full time but that’s her choice. We are set up to be part time.”
During the budget presentation earlier in the meeting, Racine said retaining city employees has been challenging. That factored into Mutchie’s vote to forgo the raise.
“I think right now when we continue to hear the challenge to keep employees, I’d rather have any dollar I could make here go toward keeping somebody who is working here full time,” Mutchie said, “and doing the day-in, day-out, job of the city employees we so desperately need to keep. It’s fiscal conservatism for me.”
The council also unanimously voted to approve a 5% raise for the mayor. The mayor’s salary will increase from $89,606.40 to $94,086.72 on Jan. 1. Kling is running for reelection in November.