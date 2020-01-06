NAMPA — Incumbents Sandi Levi and Darl Bruner were sworn into their Nampa City Council seats Monday, along with new City Councilman Jacob Bower.
In the November election, Levi won the Seat 4 race over two challengers with 3,878 votes, or 59%. Bruner ran unopposed and won reelection with 5,577 votes, and Bower won the Seat 6 race by 58%. Bower will take over for incumbent Councilman Bruce Skaug, who did not seek reelection.
The council held a brief retirement ceremony for Skaug and City Councilman Rick Hogaboam, who will take over as the city’s new chief of staff.
Mayor Debbie Kling read the two former councilmen a letter, thanking them for their service to Nampa.
Kling said 27 people have applied so far to replace Hogaboam on the council.
Kling then helped swear in Bower, Bruner and Levi.
Bower, who was endorsed by Skaug, will serve his first term in elected office on the council. He ran on a platform prioritizing fiscal conservatism, free-market growth and public safety.
“My family has been in the Nampa community since 1927 and I am now raising my own family here,” Bower said in an Idaho Press candidate survey. “I have the history to know that each decision counts and I have the common sense and humility to make informed decisions.”
Levi ran on a platform of prioritizing growth and how it impacts taxpayers, public safety and infrastructure.
“I have made listening, representing, and serving my community my top priority at a sacrifice to myself,” Levi said in a candidate survey.
After the swearing in, Kling made a brief statement, thanking the council for their work.
"I want to thank you for your willingness to run for office and to serve the city of Nampa," Kling said.