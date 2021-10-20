NAMPA — Rebecca Fisk is running for Seat 1 on Nampa City Council, challenging incumbent Victor Rodriguez, who has served on the council since 2017.
Fisk moved to Nampa six years ago from Gansevoort, New York. She felt drawn to Nampa’s bucolic character, which she found similar to New York’s countryside.
Fisk decided to run after receiving a text message from the Idaho Democratic Party asking if anyone was willing to run for local city council races, she said. Fisk is a registered Democrat, but who she votes for depends on how a candidate suits the community and its values, she said.
“My leanings and ideology are pretty middle of the line,” Fisk said. City council races in Idaho are nonpartisan.
Fisk currently works as an independent contractor for DoorDash, but has 15 years of experience in the health and human services sector, she said. She worked for a securities and technology company that did background checks on prospective 2020 Census workers, and has also worked in the nonprofit sector, including for a food bank, she said.
All of this experience has prepared her for the council role, she said.
“Being able to work within systems and create solutions is an area where I’m very strong,” Fisk said.
Fisk says one of her top priorities is balancing growth with the preservation of open spaces.
“There’s no reason we can’t have homes for people that are affordable, and also have parks and wildlife and peace and quiet,” she said.
Fisk says she would also prioritize improving communication between the city council and local schools to facilitate uniform decision-making and increase opportunities for kids, including for after-school programs.
“Even though that’s not the city council’s (responsibility), nothing is completely separate from one another,” Fisk said.
When it comes to COVID-19 policy, Fisk feels the conversation has been dominated by “stress and fear.”
“I think some people could be a lot less cautious and I think some of us could be a lot more cautious,” she said, adding it would be ideal to land somewhere in the middle.
Though Fisk understands that mandates are intended to protect people, she doesn’t think people should be told what to do with their bodies.
In concluding her interview with the Idaho Press, Fisk struck an optimistic tone.
“My hope for Nampa, my hope for Idaho is that we can balance the desires of big business with the desires of individuals,” she said. “Making best efforts and ethical decisions is what’s going to provide for the safety and security that people really want.”