Nampa city council districts (2020)

A committee of citizens created Nampa's first council district map. The Nampa City Council voted that the map complied with state requirements at its meeting on Monday.

The Nampa City Council voted Monday night to adopt a new council district map, the first of its kind for the growing city.

“It was my honor and pleasure,” said Stephanie Binns, one of the nine members of the committee that helped develop the map. “We had interesting discussions and it was a lot of hard work.”

