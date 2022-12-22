The Nampa City Council voted Monday night to adopt a new council district map, the first of its kind for the growing city.
“It was my honor and pleasure,” said Stephanie Binns, one of the nine members of the committee that helped develop the map. “We had interesting discussions and it was a lot of hard work.”
Councilmember Victor Rodriguez voted against adopting the map, while councilmembers Darl Bruner, Natalie Jangula, Dale Reynolds, Randy Haverfield, and Jacob Bower voted in favor.
Nampa’s population has surpassed 100,000, according to 2020 census numbers. That is the threshold at which an Idaho Legislature statute specified cities must develop council districts; residents within each district may vote only for those running for city council in the district they live. Before this, the voters could select any council candidate from any zone, including the ones they did not live in.
The city of Boise reached that population milestone in the 2010 census, and like Nampa, Meridian also reached that milestone in 2020, said Rick Hogaboam, the Nampa mayor’s office chief of staff.
Nampa needed to develop its map ahead of next year's city council elections, which will take place in November.
The city council passed an ordinance to create a committee to develop the map. The ordinance specified that at least six of the nine committee members needed to live in different parts of the city, which was a bit of an undertaking, Hogaboam said.
To divide the city as evenly as possible into six districts, the committee needed to aim to create districts containing close to 16,700 residents, Hogaboam said. Other requirements outlined by the state statute include that the districts must keep existing voting precincts together, districts have to be contiguous, and the largest and smallest district have to be within a total 10% variance from 16,700, or no more than 5% higher or 5% lower, Hogaboam said.
In the end, the map before the council Monday night was the only map the committee came up with that met that criteria, he said.
Adrian Castaneda, the districting committee chair, said having the city staff's assistance really helped with the process. The committee met four times and held two open houses about the map for the community to give input, he said. The community could also give feedback through email and online, he said.
Councilmembers and Mayor Debbie Kling commended the committee for its efforts and the map itself. But some councilmembers said they still were not completely satisfied with the map.
Jangula said she come up with her own map that was different from the one presented. She wanted to try making her own map because she is concerned that the “outer districts will continue to take the brunt of the growth,” because those are the areas that can grow the most versus more interior areas of the city.
“That was the reason I was really trying to break this up and figure out a way, and I did break it up a little bit, but I’m not saying it’s better,” Jangula said. “That was just my goal.”
The city will have a chance to redraw the boundaries in 2030, but not before that time, said Todd Lakey, legal council to the city council.
Hogaboam said the Legislature and the county also have to go through a similar redistricting process every 10 years.
“I just wanted you and the public to know, for the record, that this is going to be disruptive every 10 years and I wish it wasn’t so, because I think the citizens, as much as they might gain having proximate representation in a district, they might find themselves in a different district in 10 years, and whatnot,” Hogaboam said. If the city were more fully built out, this likely would not be the case, he said.
Rodriguez expressed disappointment with the Idaho Legislature requiring the city to create such districts.
“As you all know, I have been disagreeing with this process,” Rodgriguez said. “I think the state legislators overstepped their bounds and manipulated what our city council is concerned with.”
Lakey said that by the council’s own ordinance, the vote Monday evening was only whether the map met the legal requirements outlined by the state. If the council voted against it, saying the map did not comply, the mapmaking process would begin again, he said.
Following Rodriguez’s comments, Jangula asked when the deadline would be to finalize the map if the council did want to keep the process going, pointing out that “the maps have been done for a while and we’ve been sitting for a while on not voting. So there’s been time wasted.”
Kling said, “during this timeframe, if there was another map, it should have come forward before tonight.”
The committee is required to present the map 135 days before the election, Lakey said. If another map was not brought forward, the last map adopted by the committee would be the one that stands, Lakey said. However, the decision Monday night was about whether the map complies with the standards in the state statute, he said.
After Lakey’s comment, Rodriguez questioned whether the map did comply, citing varying numbers in each district.
“You’re going to be heavy in some areas … does this qualify? I don’t think so,” Rodriguez said.
But Lakey said the map does comply, referencing the need for the population of the largest and smallest district to be within 10% deviation total above and below the average population.
District 1 is the largest with 17,260 people, and is bounded roughly by the Boise River to the north, Can Ada Road to the east, and Interstate 84 and Ward Road in the south and west. The smallest district, District 5, has 16,230 people and encompasses much of the southern part of the city, as well as some land north of Lake Lowell.
District 1 is about 3.4% above 16,700, and District 5 is about 2.8% below 16,700, for a combined 6.2% variance, within the 10% required.