NAMPA — Nampa City Council is moving up its meeting time by a half-hour to avoid going too late into the night.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 19. Public hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Meetings are normally the first and third Monday of each month, but because Jan. 18 is a holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the council meeting will be held the following day.
In recent years, many council meetings went past 10 p.m., with some even later, according to a press release from the city. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling proposed the earlier start time to accommodate residents and businesses participating in public hearings and awaiting council decisions.
“We want to ensure council meetings are accessible, transparent and as accommodating as possible," Kling said in a statement. "Beginning our meeting and public hearings one-half hour earlier is a small way of showing the taxpayers we serve that we appreciate and respect their time.”
Council meets at Nampa City Hall, 411 Third St. S.
Council agendas are published three business days ahead of the meeting and can be found at cityofnampa.us. Council meetings are available to watch live and are recorded at livestream.com/cityofnampa.