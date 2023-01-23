Nampa Christian School zone

A school crossing sign stands along Flamingo Avenue where it ends at North Midway Road in front of Nampa Christian School, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The Nampa City Council is looking into establishing a school zone outside of the high school and middle school campus.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Jim Eisentrager has become an expert in screeching tires and impending accidents.

Eisentrager has served as the principal of Nampa Christian High School for nine years, and said having to respond to traffic accidents before and after school has become a common occurrence.

A school bus passes along Flamingo Avenue in front of Nampa Christian School near the intersection with North Midway Road, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The Nampa City Council is looking into establishing a school zone outside of the high school and middle school campus.
A school bus pulls into the parking lot at Nampa Christian School, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

