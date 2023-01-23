Jim Eisentrager has become an expert in screeching tires and impending accidents.
Eisentrager has served as the principal of Nampa Christian High School for nine years, and said having to respond to traffic accidents before and after school has become a common occurrence.
“As I greet students in the morning, and then I manage traffic myself each day after school, I have witnessed personally numerous incidents and traffic accidents at the school,” Eisentrager told the Nampa City Council at its Jan. 17 meeting. “And it is not fun to have to spring across the road and pull people out of cars, ask if they’re OK, call 911, which I’ve had to do on numerous occasions, as recently as late last week.”
Eisentrager was one of a number of people who spoke during the council’s comment period about the need for establishing a school zone outside of the high school and middle school campus. There was no agenda item to discuss the matter that evening.
Nampa Christian High School and Nampa Christian Middle School are located at 11920 W Flamingo Ave., where that road tees into North Midway Road.
“This is something we desperately need,” Eisentrager said. “It’s hard, from my point of view, to watch a new school on Orchard (Avenue) less than a mile away be built and have that school zone put up, and for us not to have this, what we’ve been asking for for several years.”
City staff are scheduled to meet with school staff on Friday to discuss next steps, Amy Bowman, Nampa’s communications director, said via email Monday.
School zone speed limits vary in Idaho, but many in the Treasure Valley fall in the 20 mph range.
The speed limit posted on North Midway Road is 45 mph near its intersection with West Flamingo Avenue, whose speed limit is 35 mph at that location.
Nampa Christian Schools offers preschool through high school education, though its preschool and elementary school are on a different campus from the middle school and high school, according to its website.
In the 2019-2020 school year, there were 341 students enrolled; this year, there are 493 students enrolled, Greg Wiles, the superintendent, said at the council meeting.
The schools have seen an increase in traffic that goes along with these numbers, Wiles said. Student drivers have increased from 84 to 119, family drop-offs from 129 to 187, and the number of vehicles from 213 to 306, he said.
Currently, there are not any subdivisions nearby that school patrons are walking from, but there are a number of apartment buildings being built near the intersection of North Midway Road and West Karcher Road, Wiles said, about a half mile north. Wiles said he has been working with Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff to get data on traffic in the area.
“We know there’s an uptick, definitely in the amount of traffic and also just the speed that people are coming through that area for us,” Wiles said. “So (we) appreciate your consideration on this,” he said, adding that families of the school would prefer not to lose a child “to get this done.”
A petition has been signed by 392 parents in support of creating the school zone, Wiles said.
Last week, in foggy conditions, Beth Kinzler realized she needed to quickly cross two lanes of traffic and stop quickly in order to turn south out of the school parking lot toward West Flamingo Avenue.
Just after pulling into the road, Kinzler heard a crunch and “felt a bit of a bump, almost like a hip check in basketball.” A car had struck Kinzler’s, one that she had not seen coming.
“What I did see was the car that hit me proceed to roll three complete times as I watched,” Kinzler told the city council, her voice strained. “Did I kill someone? Is there a baby in the car? Was it one of my daughters’ friends?”
Thankfully, everybody was OK, she said, but it shows the need for a school zone during drop-off and pick-up hours, she said.
Kinzler said what happened was “a terrible mistake,” and having a school zone “would simply allow those mistakes to have a few more fractions of a second to be corrected.”
A little over a year ago, Brenda Dunstan, a first-grade teacher at Nampa Christian Schools, got a phone call that her daughter, Eden Dunstan, a student at the high school, had been in a hit-and-run wreck leaving school. Eden suffered a serious concussion that caused her to miss school, and she had to quit the basketball team mid-season “because she couldn’t handle the pressure and the noise,” Dunstan told the Nampa City Council.
Dunstan said she later received a call from a staff member who had driven by the scene of Eden’s accident with her 4-year-old daughter.
“The next day, her daughter said to her, ‘I hope that the girl who was covered with blood is OK,’” Dunstsan said. “And I knew my daughter was going to be OK, but that broke my heart that one of those little ones had to see that happening, when it’s easily preventable with a school zone.”
Eden also shared her experience with the city council, saying she was grateful it happened to her and not a younger student.
“I know it could have been a lot worse; I broke a window with my head,” Eden said. “And I know that plenty of people could have gotten in worse car wrecks … but if the school zone or some sort of speed would have been speeded down, the car wouldn’t have hit me at that big of an impact.”
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling thanked the speakers for sharing their stories.
“We really appreciate it; it does make a difference,” Kling said. “And the safety of our kids is so important.”
Via email, Kling told the Idaho Press that “my recommendation to staff will be to reconfigure lanes to allow a safer opportunity to merge into traffic. With a new lane configuration, the speed limit would be lowered in conjunction with an engineering analysis as soon as possible. The safety of students and moving people in and through Nampa is a high priority for the City of Nampa.”
A funding mechanism has yet to be determined for this, Bowman said via email. Some private schools have opted to pay for the equipment to install new lanes and flashing signs in their school zones, with the city’s coordination, Bowman said.