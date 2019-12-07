NAMPA — The Nampa Chamber of Commerce, working in collaboration with Idaho Power and the Nampa Housing Authority, delivered a Christmas tree Thursday to a local family in need.
Nampa Chamber of Commerce President Mitch Minnette teamed up with Andy Rodriguez, executive director of the Nampa Housing Authority, to select a family that needed a tree for Christmas.
Rodriguez and his staff chose a single mother with four children housed through the authority. Minnette delivered the tree to their home Thursday morning.
"The smiles on their faces as we put the tree in place and turned on the lights was priceless and filled my heart with happiness," Minnette said in an email.
Idaho Power purchased the decorated Christmas tree at the Festival of Trees, an event held recently in Boise and hosted by the Saint Alphonsus Foundation. The utility company then donated the tree for the chamber to deliver to a local family.
The tree had been decorated by Clint Child, chief nursing officer at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, said Minnette.