NAMPA — When it came time to debut Nampa’s new fire station, the firefighters knew they needed to do something special.
When Nampa’s new fire station No. 6 opened on Aug. 16, the Nampa Fire District invited the public to gather to celebrate. Nearly 100 people gathered into the station’s engine room. But instead of the typical ribbon cutting to represent a new opening and beginning, district staff rolled out two connected fire hoses to disconnect, or uncouple.
While it might be an uncommon choice for presenting new buildings, it is not as uncommon in the firefighting world, Deputy Chief Nick Adams said in an interview following the event. One of the fire city’s fire staff proposed the uncoupling having witnessed it during his time at the Boise Fire department.
“We loved the idea,” Adams said.
Twelve staff will work at the station, located at 1725 Roosevelt Ave., with four scheduled per day, Adams said. The facility cost $7.85 million to build.
FINDING THE FUNDS
In 2016, the city recognized the need for a new fire station, Adams said. The city’s population had grown substantially since the opening of its fifth fire station in 2007. However, the city was behind in collecting impact fees to dedicate to the project and had many competing infrastructure needs, he said.
Since 1974, the city has had two entities to protect residents from fire. The Nampa Fire Department provided service to people in the city, while the Nampa Fire District focused on areas surrounding the city, Adams said.
It was a prudent move for the citizens of Nampa, and an important step in funding the new station, Adams said.
“That annexation helped the city free dollars for themselves and then put the fire department onto its own budget to manage,” he said.
REALIZING A NEED
When station No. 5 was built on the city’s east side in 2007, that area was expected to see the most growth of anywhere in the city, Adams said.
But over time, areas in the city’s west and south were built out faster than expected, driving the need for a sixth station in the city’s south side, he said.
Firefighters at last Wednesday’s event said that the operation of fire station No. 6 will help reduce response times. The average response time across the entire city for emergencies is 8 minutes and 13 seconds, while the response time for both emergencies and non-emergencies sits at about 11 minutes and 12 seconds, Adams said.
Station 6’s service area is bounded roughly by Smith Avenue in the north, Midland Boulevard and Canyon Street in the east, Greenhurst Road in the south, and Lake Lowell in the west.
The station’s location was selected with a five-minute drive time in mind, he said. Drive time is slightly different from response time, because it does not include the time it takes for dispatchers to alert the station and for the firefighters to get ready and leave. (Generally, that can take 30-90 seconds depending on how much gear they need, and could take longer if they get a call in the middle of the night).
With the new station in place, Adams said he expects to see response times fall. How much they could decrease will become clear with time, but they are estimating to shave off about two minutes for calls in the area served by the station, he said.
“We’re responding faster than we were on the 16th (before it opened),” Adams said, “so we’re really happy about that.”