NAMPA — When it came time to debut Nampa’s new fire station, the firefighters knew they needed to do something special.

When Nampa’s new fire station No. 6 opened on Aug. 16, the Nampa Fire District invited the public to gather to celebrate. Nearly 100 people gathered into the station’s engine room. But instead of the typical ribbon cutting to represent a new opening and beginning, district staff rolled out two connected fire hoses to disconnect, or uncouple.

Nampa Fire Station

Fire District Commissioner Cleo Miller uncouples a fire hose during the opening festivities for Nampa’s sixth fire station on Aug. 16.

