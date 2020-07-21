NAMPA — As the week previously set to host the Snake River Stampede came and went this month, some Nampa businesses felt the impact of the rodeo cancellation in advertising and foot traffic.
The Snake River Stampede began 105 years ago and is among the top 10 regular season professional rodeos in the country, its website states. The five-day event attracts roughly 60,000 people and has an estimated economic impact of $5 million to $10 million, according to Stampede officials.
This year’s rodeo, scheduled for the Ford Idaho Center from July 14-18, was called off last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nearby businesses including D&B Supply and Jak’s Place Neighborhood Grill told the Idaho Press they felt the resulting lull in sales and foot traffic.
Matt Garvin, store manager of D&B Supply in Nampa, said the store is a big supporter of the Stampede and does a lot of advertising at the event.
He said the store will miss the extra advertising, but also mentioned the coronavirus has not had as negative of an impact on his store as it has on other businesses. National news reports show Americans have been purchasing supplies for home improvement projects and gardening as they prepared to stay home for months.
D&B Supply typically sees an increase in foot traffic from Snake River Stampede attendees, as they purchase straw hats and other rodeo-watching necessities, Garvin said.
“We have a huge Wrangler sale, and if you buy X amount of Wranglers you get free rodeo tickets,” he said. “We are obviously not going to have that sale now.”
Garvin said aside from the business aspect, many of D&B’s employees attend the rodeo, and its cancellation has been disappointing for the community.
Kathy Ussery, co-owner of Jak’s Place Neighborhood Grill in Nampa, located less than a mile from the Ford Idaho Center, said the business counts on the Snake River Stampede and other summer concerts and events for foot traffic. Now, major Idaho Center concerts and shows have been canceled or postponed.
“We feel the loss with each date that passes with another cancelled event,” Ussery said in an email to the Idaho Press.
She added, “For the stampede, we are typically busy throughout the whole day during all of the event since there is always something going on. This event season has always brought additional revenue that helps us get through the softer business days of late fall through winter. It will be interesting to see how everything plays out.”
She said the restaurant is still open, though due to social distancing requirements, nearly half of the tables have been removed.
“We just keep taking each day as it comes, and try to maximize any business opportunities we have,” Ussery said.
Idaho Pizza Company on North Idaho Center Boulevard also feels the impact from every event the venue holds across the street, Idaho Pizza Marketing Director Craig Quintero said.
The restaurant opened two years ago and has only operated during one Snake River Stampede. Compared to last year, the restaurant saw a decrease in sales by 25% during the week of the Stampede.
Quintero said the virus itself likely also contributed to this decrease, and it is difficult to say how much of it is because of the rodeo cancellation.
“It has been rough on (the restaurant) since the Ford Idaho Center has had so many cancellations, any cancellation from the center is going to have an effect on them,” Quintero said.
Last week saw continued rising cases of COVID-19 and related deaths in Canyon County, which on Wednesday had more new cases than neighboring Ada County, which has more than double the population. A public health order in Ada County limits gatherings to 50 or fewer people and requires masks be worn in public, but Canyon County has no such mandates however the statewide Idaho Rebounds plan limited larger crowds to places where physical distancing of six feet can be maintained.
A LOOK TO 2021
Tim Thibert, general manager of the Snake River Stampede, said the rodeo is already in the planning stages of its 2021 event.
“We are devastated we had to cancel,” Thibert said. “Our situation now is that we are in the planning stages for 2021. We’ll have the celebration of the rodeo again and come back bigger and better.”
Thibert said despite feeling the effects of the cancellation, the local businesses in Nampa have been supportive of the Stampede’s decision to cancel and have been onboard in helping the rodeo prepare for a 2021 return.
“Everyone, from local businesses to our sponsors have been very supportive,” he said. “I think it is testament to the valley we live in, from all the support we get.”