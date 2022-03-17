NAMPA — Nampa officials broke ground on the city’s second dog park Thursday afternoon, with dogs large and small in tow.
“It is going to be a beautiful park,” said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling. “And whether you have a dog or not, you’re going to want to come, so bring your dogs and your grand-dogs, and your grandkids, and come enjoy the dog park,” Kling said.
The new 9.5-acre park, which does not yet have a name, will be located on Smith Avenue between Middleton and Midway roads. Park amenities will include a parking lot, paved trails, open space, misting stations, and an area for small dogs, according to a press release about the groundbreaking.
Amity Dog Park, the city’s first dog park, was opened in 2009 near E. Amity Avenue And S. King’s Road, the release said. Due to hundreds of visitors using the park every day, the city pursued developing a second park.
“They’ve been talking about it since we were beginning to move in, so it will be good to see it,” said Joe Molberg, who lives in a neighborhood adjacent to the park. Molberg was accompanied by his wife, Marilyn, and European boxer, Junebug.
The city began looking into developing a new dog park in 2016, said Nampa Parks and Recreation Director Darrin Johnson at the event. The park is expected to be completed in 2023, he said.
“We know, from experience, that this dog park will be a place where citizens can exercise while building relationships with others,” Johnson said in the release about the event. “This will be a public gathering place where so much community spirit takes place. I look forward to seeing the park being enjoyed by many people and their dogs.”
It’s estimated that the park will cost $2.3 million to complete, the release said. The public can submit name suggestions for the park by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/CL6JXZJ