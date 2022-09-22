NAMPA — Leaders of the Nampa Bicycle Project are planning to close their doors, at least temporarily, if they cannot find another director and location.
LaRita Schandorff, who founded the organization in 2017, said she felt inspired to start it while leading a different organization she founded, Bike Walk Nampa. When she and other volunteers would try to teach people about the health benefits of riding a bike, they met people who did not own cars and could not afford to buy a bike.
Now Schandorff is looking to step down as she is a volunteer herself, who has been dedicating 10-15 hours a week to the project.
“I don’t have the energy or the time to take it to the next level, which would be to raise funds so that there could be a paid director, or so there could be more than one person doing the administration,” Schandorff said. She manages volunteer coordination, media outreach, and most other aspects of running the organization, she said.
The organization, which achieved 501(c)3 status in 2019 and is run by volunteers, has distributed over 400 bicycles to community members for transportation and recreation purposes, a news release from Schandorff said. When a community member gets a bicycle, they also get a helmet, lock, lights, and a backpack for free, as well as information about safe cycling techniques, local bike pathways, and public transit.
In addition to the volunteer bike mechanics that work in house, the organization also has an adopt-a-bike program where individuals or service groups can take home one or more bikes and bike parts to fix up in the comfort of their own home. A group of 12 year-old Girl Scouts fixed up a bunch of kids bikes recently, Schandorff said.
Organizations that request bicycles for their clients include the Salvation Army, Nampa Family Justice Center and Nampa School District counselors, the release said.
The organization will also be losing access to the space it has operated out of in downtown Nampa for most of the past five years, Schandorff said. The organization is currently located at 1510 First Street South in a warehouse owned by the Nampa School District. The district has provided that space at a low rate but needs that space now, she said.
Kathleen Tuck, a spokesperson for the Nampa School District, said via email that the district will use the space for curriculum storage.
“We have looked for other space in the district that could accommodate [the organization’s] need, but just don’t have anything that meets all their needs,” Tuck said in the email.
For now, Schandorff said the organization will downsize some, but she plans on putting most of what she can into storage to see if any prospects arise.
“It’s not as if, if we don’t find something in the next three weeks, the whole thing is just going to disappear,” she said.
The site, which is open from 2-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, will continue to operate, with its final day planned for Friday, Dec. 2, if nothing changes, Schandorff said.
“We’re going to hang onto things for probably a year or so and see if something happens, because sometimes it takes people time to think about this stuff, and something else could open up in terms of a place with the school district,” she said.
Members of the public interested in helping out with space or leadership can reach out to Schandorff at bikewalknampa@gmail.com, or by phone: 208-412-6660.