NAMPA — With three unanimous city council votes on April 5, Nampa showed how it wants to prioritize improving outdoor opportunities.
The Nampa City Council approved projects for an outdoor fitness gym, a new dog park and for a company to plan for a new bicycle and pedestrian pathway.
“It's tremendous value for our citizens to have a safe place to go,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in an interview. “An open green space is just so refreshing.”
In February, the Nampa City Council approved the master site plan for the new dog park, on Smith Avenue between Midway and Middleton roads. Last week, the council approved the construction documents and bidding design services with Jensen Belts Associates for $155,060.
Park impact fees are covering the cost of the project, and construction is set to begin this fall or next spring.
The new park is planned for the west side of Nampa, while the city’s original dog park is on the eastern side.
“The reason for the dog park is that our other dog park is a great dog park but it is over capacity,” Kling said. “It is so full. I think there is a need for this second dog park on the other side of the city.”
The outdoor fitness gym will be installed at Maple Grove Park, on the corner of Garrity Boulevard and 16th Avenue North. It’s being paid for by AARP, which has also granted the city approximately $3,500 each year for three years to offer fitness classes at the outdoor gym.
The city plans for installation to take place later this month.
“We are thrilled that AARP is putting this outdoor fitness gym here,” Kling said.
Funding fitness parks is an example of "AARP’s commitment to local communities and healthy aging," the association's vice president of community engagement Morie Smile said in a statement. "The outdoor exercise equipment encourages people of all ages to get out of the house, meet others, and stay fit.”
For the potential new bicycle and pedestrian pathway, the city council approved spending $93,485 to provide design and survey services for the project. T-O Engineers plans to perform an environmental scan, a topographic survey and design the pathway.
The city's Engineering Division allocated $100,000 for Bicycle and Pedestrian Pathway Projects in this year's budget, according to city documents.
The path would connect West Roosevelt and Lake Lowell avenues. Kling said she’s looking forward to it because it creates connectivity traveling north and south.
“The city, for quite some time, has been looking at safe pedestrian and bike pathways across the city,” Kling said. “… It’s going to be a great pathway.”
Nampa, a city with an estimated population of more than 100,000 people, has 27 parks and more than 14 miles of pathways.
A city of Nampa survey earlier this year found 69.2% of respondents are satisfied or very satisfied with Nampa's parks and recreation services. Most respondents said they are satisfied or very satisfied with maintenance of city parks (70.6%), parks' accessibility (68.2%) and walking/biking trails (52.6%).
Kling pointed out how parks create opportunities for people of all ages and align with the city’s goals. That’s why they’ve continued receiving attention from the city council.
“It's a high priority for us to create an environment for our community that it is a livable city,” Kling said. “A place where people can recreate right here. We have some amazing projects coming.”