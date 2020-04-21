NAMPA — Nampa City Council on Monday approved beer and wine licenses for two downtown businesses.
The Block restaurant and Pantera Market are within 300 feet of a church, and therefore are required by state law to receive a waiver from the city to sell beer and wine.
Council unanimously approved the waivers, a shift from its previous concerns over granting alcohol licenses for businesses near churches or schools.
Nov. 18, the council denied a previous waiver request for The Block because of its proximity to the Bible Pentecostal Church. Throughout 2019, the council was inconsistent in its decisions regarding alcohol license waiver requests, and also approved a beer/wine and liquor license for V-Cut Lounge, despite it being within 300 feet of the same church.
The Block's owner Adam Hutchings told the Idaho Press in January he intended to reapply for an alcohol license waiver because members of the Bible Pentecostal Church did not oppose his restaurant having a beer/wine license. A letter to the city from the church confirmed that members were only opposed to the V-Cut Lounge.
Council members who initially opposed the waiver request for The Block said they would change their decision because the church was not against it. The vote to deny the waiver request in November was unanimous.
The council also unanimously approved a waiver request for Pantera Market to serve beer and wine, despite the business being within 300 feet of three churches. Nampa officials said the city called each church and left messages informing members about the request, and none of the churches reached out with comments about it.
Councilman Darl Bruner said he was more open to these waiver requests because they were for beer/wine licenses. He said he is still against granting liquor licenses for any business near a church.
"Don’t think in the future that I would ever allow a liquor license," Bruner said.