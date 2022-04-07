...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
associated with passage of a strong cold front.
* WHERE...Snake Basin including the Treasure Valley in Oregon
and Idaho and the western Magic valley.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Friday night to 6 AM MDT
/5 AM PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around.
Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The cities of Boise and Nampa are currently working on their own districting committees for upcoming elections. The city of Nampa hit a population cap for the first time which requires it to form a districting committee — and the city of Boise needs one of its own, too.
NAMPA
The city of Nampa is currently seeking members for its districting committee after it hit a population of 100,000. According to a press release, the committee will comprise nine citizen members appointed by the mayor and confirmed by Nampa City Council.
The nine committee members will not be compensated for their service. Anyone who serves on the Nampa Districting Committee will be ineligible to run for a Nampa City Council seat for five years following such service, the press release said.
This committee is tasked with proposing a recommendation for council districts for public hearing and Nampa City Council approval.
The city of Boise is introducing a draft ordinance to create the Boise Districting Commission to efficiently build election maps.
The draft ordinance will be introduced at the next Boise City Council meeting on on April 12 at city hall, according to a press release. Boiseans are invited to give their thoughts on the draft during the public hearing.
If approved, the ordinance would have five commissioners appointed by the mayor from different neighborhoods across the city, the press release said, in order to start the process of re-drawing the district map for city council elections.
“This commission will set the foundation for our city council elections for years to come, and I’m eager to hear what our residents think about the ordinance,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in the release. “Two years ago, staff and council had to quickly assemble districts because of a tight window and a new state law that wasn’t clear on process. The steps we’re taking now allow us to engage with Boise voters, so we can build an election map that serves them well. That all starts with the Boise Districting Commission.”