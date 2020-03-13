NAMPA — Nampa City Council approved an emergency resolution Friday morning prohibiting gatherings of 250 people or more at the Ford Idaho Center and the Nampa Civic Center as a precautionary measure in response to concerns about the coronavirus, according to a news release.
The restriction is effective immediately through March 31. The Idaho Center and Nampa Civic Center are canceling all events with 250 people or more within this time period.
Southwest District Health also issued a press release Friday recommending organizations postpone or cancel mass gatherings in response to COVID-19 concerns.
Both venues are currently working to reschedule all performances from March 13 to March 31 and will provide updates as quickly as possible. Fans are encouraged to retain their tickets for a canceled or postponed event.
For questions related to any events, please contact the ICTickets box office at 208-442-3232.
Nampa officials will continue to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local authorities as news about COVID-19 continues.