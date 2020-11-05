A former Ada County sheriff died on Monday.
Myron Gilbert was 89 years old, according to a Facebook post from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. He served as Ada County’s sheriff from 1959 to 1965. The era saw rapid growth for the office in terms of staffing and technology, according to the post.
Gilbert created the first law enforcement SCUBA dive team in Idaho. The team recovered bodies and vehicles, and also assisted with search and rescue. He also placed heavy emphasis on the professional development of deputies during his tenure in the office.
According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s 150th anniversary book, Gilbert lobbied for the creation of a statewide Police Officer Standards and Training academy, and he attended the first POST class in Pocatello with law enforcement officers from across the state.
He received criticism when he promoted a female deputy to a command position and asked to increase her pay to that of male deputies in similar roles. The Ada County Commissioners denied the request to increase her pay, saying it would set a “dangerous precedent,” the anniversary book reads.
In addition to his role as sheriff, Gilbert also served as legislative chairman of the Idaho State Sheriffs Association. He was instrumental in the effort to change the length of sheriff’s terms from two years to four years, according to the anniversary book.
During his tenure, the number of commissioned deputies increased from 22 to 30 and the office expanded its vehicle fleet with the purchase of six Chrysler Enforcers and two Plymouth Pursuit Special Eights.
It was also the first time the office purchased vehicles in bulk, which saved a significant amount of money, according to the anniversary book.